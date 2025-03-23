MS Dhoni might be 43 years old but his reflexes are still as sharp as ever. The legendary wicketkeeper pulled off a lightning-quick stumping to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav in the CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match on March 23. This happened in the 11th over of the first innings when Suryakumar Yadav attempted an inside-out shot and hence, had come out of his crease. But Suryakumar Yadav missed the ball and MS Dhoni collected it and took out the stumps in quick time before the right-hander could get his foot back in the crease. MS Dhoni was retained as an 'uncapped player' by CSK prior to IPL 2025 and has shown just why he is so special behind the stumps. Rohit Sharma Trolled With Funny Memes For Joint-Most Ducks in IPL, Netizens Take Massive Dig at Former Mumbai Indians Captain After He Attains Infamous Record.

Watch MS Dhoni's Stumping to Dismiss Suryakumar Yadav:

