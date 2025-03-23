Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma had a poor outing against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a four-ball duck against the left-arm speedster Khaleel Ahmed. After getting dismissed, Rohit Sharma registered his 18th duck in Indian Premier League history, which is the joint-most alongside former cricketer Dinesh Karthik and hard-hitter Glenn Maxwell. Netizens slammed Rohit Sharma for his poor performance and registering a record number of ducks in the IPL. Here are some of the reactions. Most Ducks in IPL: From Rohit Sharma to Harbhajan Singh, a Look at Top 10 Batsmen With Highest Number of Zeroes in Indian Premier League History Ahead of 2025 Edition.

Started with Four-ball Duck

ROHIT GURUNATH SHARMA, REMEMBER THE NAME🔥 Started IPL 2025 with 4 ball DUCK🦆 pic.twitter.com/kNS2fPKW45 — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) March 23, 2025

Rohit Sharma Creating History Again!

Rohit Sharma creating history again! Most ducks in IPL: 18 and counting! 🦆🏆 Truly a record no one wanted, but he owned it like a pro! 🤣🤣 #CSKvMIpic.twitter.com/X2TfsPZclr — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) March 23, 2025

Hilarious

Most ducks in IPL history 18 - Rohit Sharmapic.twitter.com/nBUPXiQDEO — Suprvirat (@ishantraj51) March 23, 2025

Lol!

Different year, same shit batting Rohit now owns the most ducks in IPL history pic.twitter.com/MKN0vnZIa7 — 𝘿 (@Vk18xCr7) March 23, 2025

Funny Meme on Rohit Sharma

Shama Mohammad after Rohit Sharma dismissed for a duck 🦆 #CSKvMIpic.twitter.com/Ym0sHFM5ye — 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳💛❤️ (@ChekrishnaCk) March 23, 2025

Another Funny Meme on Rohit Sharma

Rohit won the World Cup and got out on the golden duck in IPL. pic.twitter.com/1zl9ILCCUb — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) March 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)