The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is up on the cards and all set to commence from March 2025. MS Dhoni, who has not been in touch with cricket since the last IPL will be back in action and for that he has arrived in Chennai on February 26. The CSK pre-season camp is currently going and Dhoni has joined the CSK camp now. He was also spotted having a conversation with CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Fans loved it and the video went viral on social media. MS Dhoni Arrives At 'Anbuden' Chennai to Join CSK Pre-Season Camp Ahead of Upcoming IPL 2025 (See Pic).

MS Dhoni Joins CSK Pre-Season Camp, Engages In Friendly Conversation With Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad

