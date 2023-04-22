MS Dhoni had a special guest with whom he had a cute interaction after the completion of the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2023 on Friday, April 21. The CSK captain met T Natarajan and his family and had an adorable interaction with the SRH bowler's daughter. The little girl is seen feeling shy to shake hands or give Dhoni a high-five as the CSK captain interacted with her. Later, Dhoni also posed for a picture with the Natarajan family. 'It's the Last Phase of My Career' Fans Get Emotional As MS Dhoni Hints at Retirement During Presentation Ceremony After CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Match.

Watch MS Dhoni's Cute Interaction With T Natajaran's Daughter

