MS Dhoni was left extremely impressed as Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a magnificent six off Akash Madhwal's bowling during the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2024 on April 14. The Chennai Super Kings captain made room and smashed the ball on the off-side and it flew over the fence for a flat six. As the ball cleared the boundary, the camera showed Dhoni in the dressing room and the former CSK captain's gesture said it all that he was certainly very impressed. Rohit Sharma’s Pants Come Off As He Dives To Take Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Catch During MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

MS Dhoni Reacts as Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes Six

dhoni goes wowwwwww rutu rampage pic.twitter.com/XzNztisvxD — . (@Vineeth_777) April 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)