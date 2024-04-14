Rohit Sharma’s Pants Come Off As He Dives To Take Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Catch During MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral

The former Mumbai Indians captain had a forgettable moment as he attempted to take a catch which would have seen his side see the back of Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. This happened in the 12th over of the first innings.

Rohit Sharma had a bit of an embarrassing moment on the field as his pants came off when he dived to take a catch during the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2024 on April 14. Gaikwad had struck the ball powerfully on the leg-side off Akash Madhwal's bowling, and Rohit attempted to catch it. As he dived and slided on the field, his pants came off and he quickly got up and put them back in place as he threw the ball back. The video of this hilarious moment from the game has gone viral on social media. MS Dhoni Completes 250 Matches for Chennai Super Kings, Achieves Feat During MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match.

Rohit Sharma Loses His Pants While Fielding

gamingly