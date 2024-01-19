Shoaib Akhtar caught up with Harbhajan Singh on the sidelines of the ILT20 2024 tournament, which got underway on January 19. Akhtar and Singh, both part of the launch ceremony of the second edition of UAE's T20 league, were seen sharing a laugh as they interacted. The former Pakistan cricketer took to social media to share pictures with his Indian counterpart as he wrote, "Aur mujhe yahan mil gaya mera cheeta. Ladies & gentlemen, @harbhajan_singh in the house!!!" The two former cricketers enjoyed a memorable rivalry back in their playing days, with their altercation at the 2010 Asia Cup still remembered by fans. Zaka Ashraf Steps Down as Chairman of PCB, Tenders Resignation to Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-Ul-Haq Kakar.

See Shoaib Akhtar's Post:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)