Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani attended the high-voltage India vs England 5th T20I 2025 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 1. During the match, Mukesh Ambani was seen lauding Abhishek Sharma after the explosive opener completed his half-century off just 17 deliveries. Team India is leading the five-match T20I series 3-1 against the England national cricket team. Former England Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Attends IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 at Wankhede Stadium, Meets Suryakumar Yadav and Jos Buttler (See Pics).

Mukesh Ambani Lauds Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma - Batting aisi Kro kai Mukesh Ambani b Taaliya bajye pic.twitter.com/D5JV3DtBKU — Shah (@IamShah102) February 2, 2025

Mukesh Ambani Clapping!

Did Abhishek Sharma just make Ambani stand up and clap for him? I mean, seriously? 🤯#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/vrgXud2uKG — V! (@Harwaqttimepass) February 2, 2025

