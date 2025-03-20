The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is now days away and Mumbai Indians will start their campaign by taking on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings away from home. Ahead of that, Mumbai Indians released the anthem for the IPL 2025 season which featured their captain Hardik Pandya, former captain Rohit Sharma, Spirit coach Jackie Shroff and rapper Srushti Tawade. Fans loved the anthem and it went viral on social media. Mumbai Indians Reveal Bollywood Star Jackie Shroff As New 'Spirit Coach' Ahead of IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

Mumbai Indians Anthem For IPL 2025

