Five-times Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians have come up with something new ahead of IPL 2025. The franchise revealed their "Spirit Coach" for the upcoming IPL season, and it is not anyone one from the world of cricket, but renowned Bollywood star Jackie Shroff. MI announced their spirit coach through a short video on their social media handles, where the star players of the side like Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and captain Surya Kumar Yadav were also seen. In the video, an initial phase of curiosity was observed by the star players, creating suspense of someone's arrival. Then, eventually, the star Jackie Shroff was revealed as the side's Spirit Coach. IPL 2025: Captain Hardik Pandya Joins Mumbai Indians Squad After ICC Champions Trophy Glory.

Mumbai Indians Reveal Jackie Shroff As New 'Spirit Coach':

Saans le lamba & shaanti coz 𝙅𝘼𝙂𝙂𝙐 𝘿𝘼𝘿𝘼 - aapla Spirit Coach is here! 🧘‍♂️😎#MumbaiIndians #PlayLikeMumbai pic.twitter.com/md5fnlJKX9 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 13, 2025

