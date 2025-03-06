Mumbai Indians Women move to the second position in the Women's Premier League (WPL) points table after a comprehensive six-wicket win against UP Warriorz at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. MI-W captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl first. UPW-W had a good start in the powerplay but after Grace Harris and Georgia Voll was dismissed, they suffered a collapse and could post only a score of 150/9 on the board. Amelia Kerr was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets. Chasing it, MI-W played the gamble of putting Amelia Kerr at the top and got off to a good start. Hayley Matthews scored a half-century and despite a late stutter, Amanjot Kaur and Yastika Bhatia took MI-W over the winning line. They are now much closer to play-offs with two matches remaining while things get difficult for UP-W. MI-W WPL 2025 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Here's How Mumbai Indians Can Finish in Top Three of Women's Premier League Season Three Points Table.

Mumbai Indians Beat UP Warriorz By 6 Wickets in WPL 2025

Mumbai Indians’ allrounders outclass the home side! 🔵 UPW’s playoff hopes now hang by a thread.#WPL2025 pic.twitter.com/QWmLhECcrc — Women’s CricZone (@WomensCricZone) March 6, 2025

