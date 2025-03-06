Champions of the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League, Mumbai Indians are at the third spot of the WPL 2025 table right now. MI-W have six points from the five matches they have played so far. The Mumbai-based franchise are so far having a smooth outing, with three wins and two losses, standing just below leaders Gujarat Giants and second-placed Gujarat Giants. They have played the least number of games among all five teams in WPL 2025, and are in a pivotal position, with qualification scenarios still dependent on their own performance. UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of UPW-W vs MI-W Women's Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports and JioHotstar Online.

Led by the star batter Harmanpreet Kaur, Mumbai Indians had to suffer an initial blow in the WPL 2025, when they lost their first game. The match was a close one, with MI-W getting bundled for 164, and still giving a tough fight to Delhi Capitals, who won in the last ball, with two wickets remaining. Post that loss, the journey turned out to be epic for MI-W, with the side clinching three consecutive wins, each by a good margin.

Mumbai Indians won their first game of WPL 2025 in their second match, by five wickets against Gujarat Giants, when only 121 was the target, which they achieved in only 16.1 overs. In the third game, earning their second win was also not very tough. MI-W beat defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets, chasing 168 runs in 19.5 overs, making 170 in total. In the next one, they faced UP Warriorz, where they won with domination again, winning by eight wickets while chasing a target of 143 in just 17 overs. But after three consecutive wins, things went a bit off, when they lost again to Delhi Capitals. This time it was a big loss, where MI-W batted first and scored only 123/9. DC-W won at ease, by nine wickets, achieving the target in just 14.3 overs. UPW-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women's T20 Cricket Match in Lucknow.

How MI-W Can Finish in Top Three on Points Table?

Mumbai Indians are currently having six points from five games, at a NRR of +0.166. The side has three more matches to play in the group phase and determine their chance in the qualifiers. The upcoming matches are against bottom-placed UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants, and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, three sides they have defeated easily in the first-leg. Here are some scenarios in which MI-W can qualify for the playoffs.

If MI-W win all their three games, they will not only qualify for the playoffs but can also finish at the top of the table, guaranteeing them a spot in the finale directly.

If Mumbai Indians win two and lose one game, they will end up having ten points, which will also guarantee their position in the playoffs, without any dependence on other team games.

If Mumbai Indians win only one game and lose the other two, they can still qualify with eight points. However, in that scenario, they need to be above RCB-W, and with GG-W or UPW-W on NRR. The scenario in this case would also be under control, as MI-W will play their last two games against RCB-W and GG-W. RCB-W WPL 2025 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Here's How Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Can Finish in Top Three of Women's Premier League Season Three Points Table.

Remaining Matches of Mumbai Indians in WPL 2025

Date Match Venue March 6, 2025 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground, Lucknow March 10, 2025 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai March 11, 2025 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2025 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).