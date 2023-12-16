Mumbai Indians' followers on social media decreased after the franchise named Hardik Pandya as captain for IPL 2024, replacing Rohit Sharma. Pandya, who several accolades for Mumbai Indians during his first stint with the franchise, was earlier traded from Gujarat Titans for a whopping Rs 15 crore. The all-rounder will now take over as captain of one of the most successful IPL franchises. Fans have taken to social media to share screenshots of Mumbai Indians' accounts losing followers after this announcement was made. ‘End of an Era’ Fans React After Rohit Sharma Is Replaced by Hardik Pandya As Mumbai Indians Captain Ahead of IPL 2024.

'Notable Drop'

Mumbai Indians experience a notable drop of around 1.5 lakh followers post-announcement. A fluctuation in the fan base sparks curiosity and discussions. 🏏📉 #MI #CricketFandom pic.twitter.com/lTTgrNcaBf — Hemant ( Sports Active ) (@hemantbhavsar86) December 15, 2023

Followers Lost

Mumbai Indians lost 400k followers in just 1 hour. That's the Power of Captain Rohit Sharma 🦁#RohitSharma𓃵 | #MumbaiIndians | #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/isB0mLyYCo — Immy|| 🇮🇳 (@TotallyImro45) December 15, 2023

Mumbai Indians Losing Followers

Mumbai Indians loosing 1k followers per minute Power of Rohitians pic.twitter.com/lAI1HyQAWl — Yasir45🇮🇳 (@PoetVanity45) December 15, 2023

