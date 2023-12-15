In a major development, Rohit Sharma was replaced by Hardik Pandya as captain of Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024. The decision was surprising for some fans with Rohit Sharma being one of the most successful skippers in the history of the tournament, winning it five times. Hardik Pandya had earlier made a big-money trade move to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans and his becoming the next captain of the franchise was more or less on the cards. After Rohit Sharma's stay as Mumbai Indians captain came to an end, fans took to social media to share their reactions. Hardik Pandya Named Mumbai Indians Captain for IPL 2024, Replaces Rohit Sharma.

'End of An Era'

It's end of an era 🥹💔 2013-2023 Took over from Ponting mid-tournament in 2013 without any experience and won the tournament in a few weeks. That is captain Rohit Sharma!!!! Thank you for all that you've done for the franchise. Will miss you skip 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/sCXybc2kZN — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) December 15, 2023

'Captain Rohit Sharma Will Be Missed'

Captain Rohit Sharma will be missed in IPL 2024. pic.twitter.com/ljsFX3MIWW — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 15, 2023

'One of The Greatest Captains'

End of Rohit Sharma Era as a leader in Mumbai Indians. - Won IPL 2013. - Won IPL 2015. - Won IPL 2017. - Won IPL 2019. - Won IPL 2020. One of the greatest captains in league history. pic.twitter.com/aVmH2mo9Pv — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 15, 2023

'Golden Years Under Rohit Sharma'

Mumbai Indians' golden years came under Rohit Sharma. They didn't win a single trophy in the first 5 years - then came the Hitman and delivered 5 trophies in 8 seasons....!!! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/VshXqP8KU4 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 15, 2023

From Zero to Five Titles

Rohit Sharma as a captain in the IPL: Matches - 158 Won - 87 Lost - 67 Tied - 4 He came when Mumbai Indians had 0 IPL titles and he is stepping down as captain of Mumbai Indians when they are having 5 IPL titles. pic.twitter.com/xUaL1f7gjf — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 15, 2023

'Every Rohit Sharma Fan Right Now'

'Unbeaten in IPL Finals'

Rohit Sharma, the leader, ended as an undefeated captain in the IPL Finals. For someone, it will remain a dream to beat him in the finals. 💙 @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/F46d3lmMBO — Mumbai Indians FC (@MIPaltanFamily) December 15, 2023

