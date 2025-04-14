Mumbai Indians secured their second victory of the IPL 2025 season when they defeated Delhi Capitals by 12 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This is only their second victory of the season after playing six matches. Hardik Pandya, who has been leading MI for the last two seasons, has not been able to deliver consistent results. During MI's win against DC, former captain Rohit Sharma gave some suggestions from the dugout which worked wonders and helped MI win. Fans missed captain Rohit Sharma seeing how his strategies worked in favour of MI. MI owner Nita Ambani was attending an event in Mumbai when a fan from crowd requested her to make Rohit Sharma captain. Fans were amazed to see his love for captain Rohit and made the video viral on social media. Rohit Sharma Signals Mahela Jayawardene to Ask Karn Sharma to Make KL Rahul Sweep, Spotted Clapping After His Strategy Helps Dismiss Star Batter During DC vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Mumbai Indians Owner Nita Ambani Asked to Reinstate Rohit Sharma as Captain

Man was directly telling Nita Ambani to appoint Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain. That's unbelievable craze.🥶🔥 pic.twitter.com/YBk9oQb2YZ — 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝕏 (@ImHydro45) April 13, 2025

