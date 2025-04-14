Mumbai Indians secured a thrilling victory against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 when they squeezed them to secure a victory in what looked like an easy chase for the home team at one point. Leg-spinner Karn Sharma played a key role as he picked three wickets including the big ones of Tristan Stubbs and KL Rahul. But the victory of MI also had the Midas touch of Rohit Sharma from the dugout. First he convinced coach Mahela Jayawardene to bring Karn Sharma to the attack and then he was spotted signaling to Mahela to make Karn bowl a legbreak on the leg-middle line and make Rahul go for a sweep. Mahela obliged and Rahul got dismissed while top-edging the ball while going for a sweep. Fans were elated and they made the gestures of Rohit Sharma suggesting to bowl for a sweep go viral on social media. Watch Rohit Sharma’s ‘Instruction’ To Introduce Spinner Into the Attack After Which Karn Sharma Goes On to Scalp Match-Winning 3/36 in DC vs MI IPL 2025 Clash.

Rohit Sharma Signals Mahela Jayawardene to Ask Karn Sharma to Make KL Rahul Sweep

We rule this shit 😮‍💨 pipe down https://t.co/q2lDwMwBUq pic.twitter.com/XRlFFTrgT4 — ROHIT (jersey No45 ka Parivar 🧢) (@Redrayer452) April 13, 2025

