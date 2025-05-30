The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) secured a thrilling win by 20 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 eliminator match against Gujarat Titans (GT). With this victory, the five-time champions qualified for the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2. Batting first, the Mumbai Indians posted a competitive score of 228-5 in 20 overs. Veteran Rohit Sharma slammed 81 off 50 deliveries, including nine fours and four sixes. Wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow (47), Tilak Varma (25) and captain Hardik Pandya (22*) chipped in crucial runs with the bat. For the Gujarat Titans, Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore bagged two wickets apiece. While chasing a monstrous target, opener Sai Sudharsan hammered 80 off 49 deliveries with the help of 10 fours and a six. All-rounder Washington Sundar played a blistering knock of 48 off 24 balls with the help of eight boundaries. Towards the end, Sherfane Rutherford (24), Rahul Tewatia (16*) and Shahrukh Khan (13) played fighting knocks but lost the thriller by XX runs. With this defeat Gujarat Titans' IPL 2025 campaign comes to an end. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will play Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 on Sunday. Fans Allege Shubman Gill Ignored Hardik Pandya’s Handshake Offer at Coin Toss During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Match in Mullanpur.

Mumbai Indians Qualify for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

