Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill were involved in an incident during the coin toss of the IPL 2025 Eliminator match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians that caught the attention of fans. At the toss, GT captain Shubman Gill appeared to ignore a handshake offer from MI skipper Hardik Pandya after Mumbai won the toss and opted to bat first. Fans quickly noticed and began speculating on a potential rift between the cricketers. Here are some of the reactions by fans on social media. Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Player After Chris Gayle To Hit 300 or More Sixes in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Match.

Oops

No shake hands between hardik and gill 🤣🤣🤣 — AB. (@LongOff_) May 30, 2025

Rift Between Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya?

Is there some tension between Gill and Hardik? Bit of iciness and severe lack of chemistry between the two — Ebuka (@iamsportsgeek) May 30, 2025

Ignoring?

Gill did not shake hand with Hardik as Hardik try to shake hand with gill after toss but he ignored him😳😳 — Imsajal45 (@Sajalsinha0264) May 30, 2025

Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya at the Coin Toss

