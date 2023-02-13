Pooja Vastrakar, the big hitting, lower-order allrounder of the Indian team gets sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 1.9 crore after a bidding war with Delhi Capitals who want to secure Indian T20 specialists as well. Considering Mumbai already has Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver, Pooja's inclusion will definitely bolster the batting depth of Mumbai Indians.

Pooja Vastrakar Sold to MI For INR 1.9 Crore

