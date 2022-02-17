Mumbai vs Saurashtra match is all set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Ranji Trophy 2022 match will begin at 09.30 am IST. Star Sports will bring the live telecast of the match. However, the telecast of this particular match will not be available. One can tune into Hotstar for watching the game.

Hi! You can stream Ranji Trophy 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar with a paid subscription. — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 16, 2022

