Mayank Agarwal bagged the Madhavrao Scindia Award at the BCCI Awards 2024 for being the highest run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. The right-hander has been a stellar performer in domestic cricket and has also represented India. Agarwal scored 990 runs in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, which included three centuries and six fifties. BCCI Awards 2024: Jaydev Unadkat Wins Madhavrao Scindia Award for Finishing As Highest Wicket-Taker in Ranji Trophy 2019–20.

Mayank Agarwal Wins Madhavrao Scindia Award

Time to recognise some 🔝 performances in Ranji Trophy 🏆🙌 Check out the winners of the Madhavrao Scindia Award 👏👏#NamanAwards pic.twitter.com/XG7v2SYZsu — BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2024

