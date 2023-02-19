Saurashtra have won the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 after defeating Bengal in the final at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. After being asked to bat first, Bengal could only manage 174 in the 1st innings. The left-arm pacer duo of Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakaria picked up three wickets each. In reply, Saurashtra, scored 404, taking a huge 234-run lead. Arpit Vasavada, who scored 81, was the highest scorer. In the second innings, Bengal were bundled out for 241, courtesy of Jaydev Unadkat's six-wicket haul. Chasing a title of 12 runs, Saurashtra won the match by nine wickets.

Saurashtra Lift Ranji Trophy 2022-23

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)