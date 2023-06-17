The upcoming season of domestic cricket tournament Duleep Trophy is all set to start from June 28. The squads of all the zones have been selected with several consistent performers in the Ranji Trophy finding their place. But it was not true for all of them. Veteran all-rounder Jalaj Saxena, who picked 50 wickets in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy, highest in the season in Elite group, was snubbed from the South Zone squad. Jalaj shared a post on twitter asking questions of previous instances when the highest wicket taker of the Ranji Trophy season was dropped from Duleep Trophy. Why Ishan Kishan Opted Out of Duleep Trophy 2023? Here's the Possible Reason Behind Indian Batter Missing Domestic Tournament Ahead of West Indies Tour.

Jalaj Saxena Questions his Absence from Duleep Trophy 2023 Squad

Highest wicket taker in Ranji trophy in India( Elite Group) didn't get picked in Duleep trophy. Can you please check whether it has ever happened in the Indian Domestic history? Just wanted to know. Not blaming anyone 🙏 https://t.co/Koewj6ekRt — Jalaj Saxena (@jalajsaxena33) June 17, 2023

