India national cricket team ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah opened up about his heated argument with Australia national cricket team opener Sam Konstas during the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 was won by host Australia 3-1. During the Sydney Test, Jasprit Bumrah exchanged some heated words with Sam Konstas before the Indian speedster celebrated in the teenager's face after dismissing Usman Khawaja with the last ball of the day. During a promotional event, Jasprit Bumrah clarified what he meant with his words. “I think you guys thought I was fighting him or something else happened, I just asked him ‘sab theek hai? Mummy theek hai, ghar par sab theek hai? (‘Is everything fine? Is your mother okay, is everything okay at home?’)” Bumrah said at an event for Unacademy. Below is the full video. Jasprit Bumrah Charges Towards Sam Konstas, Then Stops After Dismissing Usman Khawaja on Final Ball of Day 1 in IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Jasprit Bumrah on Words Exchange Between Him and Sam Konstas

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)