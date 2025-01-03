India national cricket team stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah charged towards Sam Konstas after he dismissed veteran Australia opener Usman Khawaja on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The wicket incident happened during the last ball of the third over in the first innings. Bumrah bowled a fuller-length delivery around off stump. Usman Khawaja poked, and the ball straight went towards KL Rahul, who grabbed it easily. After the wicket, Bumrah charged towards Konstas as the rest of the Indian teammates joined him. Jasprit Bumrah, Sam Konstas Involve in Heated On-Field Argument During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 Day 1, Video Goes Viral.

Jasprit Bumrah's Aggressive Celebration!

This is Crazy Moment!

Fiery scenes in the final over at the SCG! How's that for a finish to Day One 👀#AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/BAAjrFKvnQ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2025

Absolute Cinema on Day 1 of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25

