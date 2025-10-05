Muneeba Ali's run out decision sparked controversy during the India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match. India appealed for an LBW against Muneeba, which was given not out. Muneeba didn't attempt for a run, while Deepti Sharma threw the ball at the stumps of the striker's end. Just when the ball hit the stumps, Muneeba's bat was in air. The umpire adjudged it as not out initially, but on revision, the decision was changed to out. Muneeba was clearly unhappy as he kept arguing with the Umpire on her way back to the dug out. Pakistan captain Fatima Sana also came out and argued with the umpire. Despite that, the decision of out prevailed. Out Or Not Out? Fans Divided As Muneeba Ali's Run Out Decision Creates Controversy During IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match.

Muneeba Ali, Fatima Sana Engage in Argument With Umpire

