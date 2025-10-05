Muneeba Ali's run out decision during the India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match sparked controversy. Kranti Gaud hit the pads of Muneeba Ali and appealed for a LBW. The Umpire denied and India, who were left with one review, opted out of the DRS. Amid this, Deepti Sharma threw the ball at the striker's end and Muneeba Ali, who was already inside the crease, had her bat in the air when the ball struck the stumps. India appealed and third umpire first gave it as not out before changing the decision and adjudging it as out. This left fans confused and they took to social media to react on whether it was out or not out. Muneeba Ali Run Out Video: Third Umpire's Decision Sparks Controversy After Pakistan Opener Adjudged Out During IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match.

'No Way Muneeba Was Out'

At this point, it is clear that BCCI has advised umpires to give everything out against Pakistan. There is no way Muneeba was out. As per the new rule, you have to ground your bat for once, and you are considered inside the crease. This is next level clownery in a WC game. — Absurdist (@Absurdist36492) October 5, 2025

'Muneeba Ali Was Clearly Out'

Pakistan women team is clearly creating unnecessary drama. Muneeba Ali was clearly out — Mustafa (@mustafamasood0) October 5, 2025

'Muneeba Ali Was Not Out'

So Muneeba Ali was not out. ICC again acting as BCCI’s bitch. #pakvsind #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/PSfpYdjuUO — Warraich 𝕏 ™ (@TheRealWarraich) October 5, 2025

Fan Explains the Law

According to Law 30.1 of cricket, a batter must have her bat or body grounded behind the crease when the wicket is broken. If Muneeba Ali lifted her bat as the ball hit the stumps, she’s out. pic.twitter.com/4k1pIBjrkM — Abdul Wasey Naik (@WaseyNaik) October 5, 2025

'How Was Muneeba Ali Run Out There'

How was Muneeba Ali run out there? She went back to her crease. Once you are in the crease, you can't be out! Isn't that the rule? — Kshitij Ojha (@Kshitij070) October 5, 2025

'Muneeba Does Seem Out'

As per the rule, a batter is not out if his/her bat pops out of the crease or gets in the air only while running or diving. It wasn't a case of running or diving. So Muneeba does seems out. My bad, as I had misinterpreted the rules earlier. #INDvsPAK — Gaurav Nandan Tripathi | गौरव नंदन त्रिपाठी (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) October 5, 2025

'It Was Not Out'

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (JioHotstar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)