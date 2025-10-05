Muneeba Ali's run out decision during the India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match sparked controversy. Kranti Gaud hit the pads of Muneeba Ali and appealed for a LBW. The Umpire denied and India, who were left with one review, opted out of the DRS. Amid this, Deepti Sharma threw the ball at the striker's end and Muneeba Ali, who was already inside the crease, had her bat in the air when the ball struck the stumps. India appealed and third umpire first gave it as not out before changing the decision and adjudging it as out. This left fans confused and they took to social media to react on whether it was out or not out. Muneeba Ali Run Out Video: Third Umpire's Decision Sparks Controversy After Pakistan Opener Adjudged Out During IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match.

