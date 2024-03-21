The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is upon us, and we have all 10 captains leading their respective sides in the tournament, which starts on March 22. This time, several new faces are on the list of team captains for IPL 2024, as seen in the pre-season photoshoot. Among the new captains are Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Pat Cummins (SRH), Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians), and Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans). Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals) and Shreyas Iyer (KKR) are back leading their respective sides after missing last season. And so is KL Rahul, who will lead Lucknow Super Giants after missing the latter part of the 2023 season. Faf du Plessis (RCB) and Sanju Samson (RR) remain in charge of their sides. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan, was absent from the captains' meet, and his deputy, Jitesh Sharma, turned up instead. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

A Look at All 10 Captains of Teams in IPL 2024

𝐈𝐭'𝐬 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞! The #TATAIPL is here and WE are ready to ROCK & ROLL 🎉🥳🥁 Presenting the 9 captains with PBKS being represented by vice-captain Jitesh Sharma. pic.twitter.com/v3fyo95cWI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 21, 2024

