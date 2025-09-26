The Namibia national cricket team thrashed the Kenya national cricket team by 136 runs in the Group A match at the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 on Friday, September 26. Namibia made 241-5 in 20 overs. Middle-order batter Jonathan Smit played a blistering, unbeaten knock of 111 off 39 deliveries, including 12 fours and seven sixes. Captain Gerhard Erasmus played a fine knock of 58 off 32 balls, with the help of eight boundaries. For Kenya, captain Dhiren Gondaria took a two-wicket haul. While chasing, Kenya were bundled out for just 105-7 in 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Sukhdeep Singh scored 34 runs. For Namibia, Alexander Volschenk, Bernard Scholtz, and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton took two wickets each. ZIM vs NAM 2025: Zimbabwe To Host Namibia Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Regional Final.

Namibia Scored 241-5 in 20 Overs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official_Cricket Namibia (@official_cricketnamibia)

