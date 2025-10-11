As host Namibia national cricket team etched history by beating their neighbours South Africa national cricket team for the first time, that too in their first meeting in international cricket, it was Zane Green who slammed the winning runs. In the last ball of the last over of the match, Proteas pacer Andile Simelane bowled a low full toss, on the stumps. Namibia wicketkeeper Zane Green made no mistake in slogging the ball up, over deep mid-wicket, converting the poor ball into a four. A total of 14 runs were scored in the last over. Namibia won the one-off T20I by four wickets at the Windhoek Stadium. This was also the first game in their new home venue. South Africa had scored 134/8 in the first innings, and Namibia chased till the last ball, scoring 138/6. Namibia Defeat Neighbours South Africa in First-Ever Face-Off In International Cricket; Create History at Home As They Secure Sensational Victory in First Match at Windhoek Stadium.

Zane Green Smacks Four off Last Ball

HISTORY IN WINDHOEK 😳 Namibia beat South Africa in their first-ever meeting. A dream start at their new home ground💥#NAMvSA pic.twitter.com/RW8daWpeu8 — FanCode (@FanCode) October 11, 2025

