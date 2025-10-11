The South Africa national cricket team have got stunned by the Namibia national cricket team, suffering a defeat. Hosts Namibia beat the Proteas by four wickets, in what was an absolute thriller, which went till the last ball of the match. This was a historic victory for Namibia, as they beat their African neighbours South Africa for the first time, and that too in their very first meet-up in international cricket. The historic victory was witnessed at the Windhoek Stadium, as first match for Namibia in the new home ground. The Proteas won the toss but struggled with the bat, scoring only 134/8. Namibia chased the target, scoring 138/6, as the match went till the last ball. Zane Green scored the winning runs, striking a four off the last ball against Andile Simelane. Namibia Create History As They Defeat South Africa For the First Time; Gerhard Erasmus and Co Secure Sensational 4-Wicket Victory Over the Proteas in One-Off T20I.

Namibia Win First-Ever Match vs South Africa

🇳🇦 Namibia have created history! They chased down 135 runs to beat South Africa in front of a packed home crowd in Windhoek! It was their first-ever meeting against South Africa and also the grand opening of the Namibia Cricket Ground — what a dream day for Namibian cricket! pic.twitter.com/bQsd3neUXn — Associate Chronicles (@AssociateChrons) October 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)