Namibia produced a cricketing moment they and fans would remember for a long time as they stunned South Africa by four wickets in a one-off T20I at the Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek on Saturday, October 11. This was the first time in international cricket that Namibia faced South Africa and the associate nation ensured that it was a memorable occasion. Batting first, a second string South Africa National Cricket Team led by Donovan Ferreira could score just 134/8. Jason Smith top-scored for the Proteas with 31 runs while Lhuan-dre Pretorius hit 22. For the Namibia National Cricket Team, Ruben Trumpelmann took three wickets (3/28) while Max Heingo scalped two. In response, Namibia chased down the target with four wickets to spare. Wicketkeeper Zane Green was the best batsman for Namibia as he hit 30 runs, while captain Gerhard Erasmus contributed with 21 runs. Namibia Beat South Africa in One-Off T20I As Quinton de Kock Fails on Return, Gerald Coetzee Suffers Injury.

Namibia vs South Africa Video Highlights, One-Off T20I 2025:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)