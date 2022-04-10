Namibia vs Uganda 3rd T20I 2021 match will be played at the United Ground in Windhoek on April 10 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled start time of 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The series is currently tied at 1-1. In India, Namibia vs Uganda 3rd T20I match live streaming online will be available on FanCode. The official Facebook page of Cricket Namibia will also provide the live streaming on the match. The match won't be available on TV.

Uganda's Tour of Namibia Saturdays are for sport and hello from the Namib desert. Game 2 - T20I - 11am@CricketUganda 🇺🇬 vs. @CricketNamibia1 🇳🇦 Venue: Trustco United C Early start. Cranes looking to draw level. Watch: @CricketNamibia1 Facebook page#CricketCranesInColour pic.twitter.com/lFIHLHLVPl — Uganda Cricket Association (@CricketUganda) April 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)