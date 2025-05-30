India keeps securing medals in the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 as this time it is Nandini Agasara who wins a gold medal. Nandini won a gold medal in the Heptathlon event and she had a personal best score of 5941 points. She beat her own personal best of 5813 to win the gold. With this medal, India's current gold medal tally stands at seven. Pooja Singh Wins Gold Medal at Women's High Jump Event With Personal Best in Asian Athletics Championships 2025.

Nandini Agasara Wins Gold Medal at Heptathlon Event

