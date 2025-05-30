Gulveer Singh bagged his second gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 event in Gumi. After winning a gold medal in the men's 10,000m, Gulveer claimed another gold medal in the men's 5,000m. He clocked 13:24.78 to set a new championship record, surpassing Mohamed Al-Garni’s 13:34.47 set in 2015. Gulveer became the third Indian to win a gold medal in the men's 5000m at the Asian Championships. Avinash Sable Wins Gold Medal At 3000M Steeplechase Event in Asian Athletics Championships 2025.

Second Gold Medal for Gulveer Singh

NEWS FLASH: GOLDEN GULVEER STRIKES AGAIN! 🥇🔥 After conquering the 10,000m, Gulveer Singh storms to another GOLD in 5000m at Asian Athletics Championships 🇮🇳💥#AAC2025 pic.twitter.com/8IiX7QJMto — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) May 30, 2025

