India add another gold medal to their list of achievements at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 as Pooja Singh wins aa gold medal. Pooja won the medal in Women’s High Jump event with a Personal best of 1.89M, breaking her own U20 National Record. She even attempted the senior national record height of 1.92M. Although she missed it, Pooja gave one of the best performances of the event for India and took India's gold medal tally at the Asian Athletics Championships to six. India Women's 4x400 M Relay Team Wins Gold Medal in Asian Athletics Championships 2025.

Pooja Singh Wins Gold Medal at Women's High Jump Event

BREAKING: 18 yrs old Pooja wins GOLD MEDAL in Women's High Jump 🔥🔥🔥 Pooja did it in style with Personal Best 1.89m #AAC2025 pic.twitter.com/YUvrM6gZvi — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) May 30, 2025

