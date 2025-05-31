Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Medal Tally Updated: India Finishes Second on Medal Table Behind China With 8 Gold, 10 Silver and 6 Bronze Medals

India performed exceptionally well at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025, finishing at the second spot with 24 medals. With eight gold medals, the Indian contingent surpassed their six gold tally from last season.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Medal Tally Updated: India Finishes Second on Medal Table Behind China With 8 Gold, 10 Silver and 6 Bronze Medals
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 logo (Photo Credit:FB @asianathletics)
Socially Team Latestly| May 31, 2025 11:40 PM IST

The Indian contingent performed exceptionally well at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025, finishing at the second spot, just behind China with 24 medals. India in total bagged eight gold medals, ten silver medals, and six bronze medals. With eight gold medals, the Indian contingent surpassed their six gold tally from last season. Japan also finished with 24 medals at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025, but India having the most golds, just behind China, ranked above Japan. The Chinese contingent bagged a total of 26 medals. Nandini Agasara Wins Gold Medal at Heptathlon Event With Personal Best Score in Asian Athletics Championships 2025.

India Finishes Second In Asian Athletics Championships 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Asian Athletics Championships Asian Athletics Championships 2025 India
You might also like
How to Watch PSG vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of UCL Summit Clash Live on TV and Online
Football

How to Watch PSG vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of UCL Summit Clash Live on TV and Online
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Medal Tally Updated: India Finishes Second on Medal Table Behind China With 8 Gold, 10 Silver and 6 Bronze Medals
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 logo (Photo Credit:FB @asianathletics)
Socially Team Latestly| May 31, 2025 11:40 PM IST

The Indian contingent performed exceptionally well at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025, finishing at the second spot, just behind China with 24 medals. India in total bagged eight gold medals, ten silver medals, and six bronze medals. With eight gold medals, the Indian contingent surpassed their six gold tally from last season. Japan also finished with 24 medals at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025, but India having the most golds, just behind China, ranked above Japan. The Chinese contingent bagged a total of 26 medals. Nandini Agasara Wins Gold Medal at Heptathlon Event With Personal Best Score in Asian Athletics Championships 2025.

India Finishes Second In Asian Athletics Championships 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Asian Athletics Championships Asian Athletics Championships 2025 India
You might also like
How to Watch PSG vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of UCL Summit Clash Live on TV and Online
Football

How to Watch PSG vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of UCL Summit Clash Live on TV and Online
Filip Misolic vs Novak Djokovic, French Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Men's Singles Third Round Roland Garros Tennis Match?
Tennis

Filip Misolic vs Novak Djokovic, French Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Men's Singles Third Round Roland Garros Tennis Match?
Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszková’s Dreamy Gown at Grand Finale Night: Czech Republic Beauty Queen Looks Spectacular in Breathtaking Sparkly Ball Gown (View Pics)
Lifestyle

Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszková’s Dreamy Gown at Grand Finale Night: Czech Republic Beauty Queen Looks Spectacular in Breathtaking Sparkly Ball Gown (View Pics)
Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri Wins Miss World 2025 Title and Crown, Miss India Nandini Gupta Ends Her Campaign With Top-20 Finish
Lifestyle

Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri Wins Miss World 2025 Title and Crown, Miss India Nandini Gupta Ends Her Campaign With Top-20 Finish
img
Football

How to Watch PSG vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of UCL Summit Clash Live on TV and Online
Filip Misolic vs Novak Djokovic, French Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Men's Singles Third Round Roland Garros Tennis Match?
Tennis

Filip Misolic vs Novak Djokovic, French Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Men's Singles Third Round Roland Garros Tennis Match?
Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszková’s Dreamy Gown at Grand Finale Night: Czech Republic Beauty Queen Looks Spectacular in Breathtaking Sparkly Ball Gown (View Pics)
Lifestyle

Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszková’s Dreamy Gown at Grand Finale Night: Czech Republic Beauty Queen Looks Spectacular in Breathtaking Sparkly Ball Gown (View Pics)
Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri Wins Miss World 2025 Title and Crown, Miss India Nandini Gupta Ends Her Campaign With Top-20 Finish
Lifestyle

Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri Wins Miss World 2025 Title and Crown, Miss India Nandini Gupta Ends Her Campaign With Top-20 Finish
img

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
img

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel