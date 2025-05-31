Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Medal Tally Updated: India Finishes Second on Medal Table Behind China With 8 Gold, 10 Silver and 6 Bronze Medals

The Indian contingent performed exceptionally well at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025, finishing at the second spot, just behind China with 24 medals. India in total bagged eight gold medals, ten silver medals, and six bronze medals. With eight gold medals, the Indian contingent surpassed their six gold tally from last season. Japan also finished with 24 medals at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025, but India having the most golds, just behind China, ranked above Japan. The Chinese contingent bagged a total of 26 medals. Nandini Agasara Wins Gold Medal at Heptathlon Event With Personal Best Score in Asian Athletics Championships 2025.

India Finishes Second In Asian Athletics Championships 2025

INDIA ENDS IT'S CAMPAIGN AT SECOND 2️⃣ 8 Gold 🥇 10 Silver 🥈 6 Bronze 🥉 India wins 24 Medals including 8 GOLD in Asian Athletics Championship, Gumi 2025 🏆 INCREDIBLE PERFORMANCE BY INDIAN TEAM, SURPASSED PREVIOUS EDITION OF 6 GOLD! WELL DONE 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/eRhEuFe3nq — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) May 31, 2025

