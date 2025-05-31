Parul Chaudhary added to her tally by winning the silver medal in the women's 5000m event at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 in Gumi, South Korea, on May 31. The Indian athlete clocked 15:15.33 seconds to finish behind Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto Tanui in the final. This was her second silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 after she had bagged one in the Women's 3000m steeplechase event, where she broke her own National Record by clocking 9:12.46s. Parul Chaudhary Breaks National Record at Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Event at Doha Diamond League 2025, Qualifies for World Championships.

Parul Chaudhary Wins Silver in Women's 5000M Event

Parul Chaudhary pockets second silver! 🤩 After her steeplechase feat, she clocked 15:15.33 to claim silver in the women's 5000m at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025. ✨ pic.twitter.com/hwGb4fPjkY — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) May 31, 2025

