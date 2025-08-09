Nat Sciver-Brunt achieved history as she became the first cricketer, male or female, to score 1000 runs in The Hundred. The England all-rounder achieved this memorable feat during the Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women match at Edgbaston on August 8. The right-hander came in to bat at number three and smashed 64 runs off just 40 balls with eight fours and one six to her name and with that, now has 1031 runs to her name, breaching the 1000-run mark for the first time in the tournament history. Danni Wyatt-Hodge is the second-highest scorer in The Hundred for women with 939 runs to her name. Manchester Originals' Phil Salt is the highest run-scorer in The Hundred among men so far, with 995 runs in 36 appearances. 43-Year-Old James Anderson Becomes Oldest Debutant in Franchise Cricket, Former England Star Achieves Feat After Being Named In Manchester Originals Playing XI in The Hundred 2025.

Nat Sciver-Brunt Achieves History As She Completes 1000 Runs in The Hundred

