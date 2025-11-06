After the completion of the first cycle of the Women's Premier League (WPL), Mumbai Indians Women have announced the list of players they will retain ahead of the mega auction. The list included two-times champion captain Harmanpreet Kaur. The overseas stars they retained are Hayley Matthews and Nat-Sciver Brunt. The other two are Amanjot Kaur and Gunalan Kamalini. They have retained five players and hence 9.5 Crore INR will be deducted from their purse. They have a purse remaining of 5.75 Crore INR. DC-W Retention List for WPL 2026: Here's the Players Delhi Capitals Women Have Retained Ahead of Mega Auction.

MI-W Retention List for WPL 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Mumbai Indians). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)