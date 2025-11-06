After the completion of the first cycle of the Women's Premier League (WPL), Mumbai Indians Women have announced the list of players they will retain ahead of the mega auction. The list included two-times champion captain Harmanpreet Kaur. The overseas stars they retained are Hayley Matthews and Nat-Sciver Brunt. The other two are Amanjot Kaur and Gunalan Kamalini. They have retained five players and hence 9.5 Crore INR will be deducted from their purse. They have a purse remaining of 5.75 Crore INR. DC-W Retention List for WPL 2026: Here's the Players Delhi Capitals Women Have Retained Ahead of Mega Auction.
MI-W Retention List for WPL 2026
Mumbai, पाहा आपले 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 stars! 🤩#AaliRe #MumbaiIndians #TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/tXnmFD0L8m
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 6, 2025
