South Africa Women secured a massive victory over England Women by 125 runs and qualified for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final. They will wait for the India Women vs Australia Women match winner in the final. South Africa batted first in the game and posted a massive 319/7 on the board. Opener Laura Wolvaardt stepped on to the occasion scoring a sensational century. She eventually ended up with an individual score of 169 and with support from Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp, they reached a big total. Chasing it, England were dismantled from the top when Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka reduced them 5/3 in no time. Although Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey fought hard with half-centuries it was not enough. Marizanne Kapp was the pick of the South Africa bowlers with five wickets. This is the first time South Africa will play in the ICC Women's World Cup final. ICC Women’s ODI Rankings 2025: Smriti Mandhana Remains Number One, Pratika Rawal Enters Top 30.

South Africa Women Enter ICC Women's World Cup Final For First Time

Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp bring out their best as Proteas seal #CWC25 final spot 👏#ENGvSA 📝: https://t.co/hiYZIwmt09 pic.twitter.com/S2yz9Cilw5 — ICC (@ICC) October 29, 2025

