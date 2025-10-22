It is a blockbuster clash in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as Australia take on England in match 23 on Wednesday, October 22. The Australia Women vs England Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Not only do the Australia and England teams have some of the biggest names in women's cricket, but both sides have been absolutely superb in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, not having lost so far. Also, both teams have qualified for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-finals and the AUS-W vs ENG-W match might determine which of these two teams finishes higher on the points table. Australia Women vs England Women Free Live Streaming Online of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: How To Watch AUS-W vs ENG-W CWC Match Free Live Telecast in India?

Australia Women's National Cricket Team vs England Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard

Two unbeaten sides in #CWC25 face off in Indore 👊 Follow LIVE action 📺: https://t.co/7wsR28PFHI More #AUSvENG updates 🔽https://t.co/vnVI4d2MSJ — ICC (@ICC) October 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)