Despite his career spanning for over two decades, James Anderson has not featured in T20 franchise cricket. Anderson announced his retirement in 2024 and since then, he has been featuring in T20 cricket competitions and played for Lancashire in the T20 Blast. Anderson was picked by Manchester Originals in the Hundred 2025 wildcard draft. In the first match of the season against Southern Brave, he was named in Manchester Originals playing XI. With it Anderson became the oldest debutant in franchise cricket at the age of 43 years and 7 days. The Hundred 2025: James Anderson Earns Wildcard Deal at Manchester Originals, Rocky Flintoff Joins His Father Andrew Flintoff at Northern Superchargers.

43-Year-Old James Anderson Becomes Oldest Debutant in Franchise Cricket

At 43 years, 7 days, James Anderson might become the oldest franchise cricket debutant today. pic.twitter.com/B1fP5fQvqG — Aman Patel (@lilbrownykid) August 6, 2025

James Anderson Makes Debut in Franchise Cricket

Farhan Ahmed (17) and James Anderson (43) both make their Manchester Originals debuts tonight. Anderson took 191 international wickets (62 Test, 120 ODI, 9 T20I) before 22 Feb 2008, the day that Farhan was born — Matt Roller (@mroller98) August 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)