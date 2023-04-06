Nathan Ellis was named Player of the Match for his four-wicket haul in the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings contest in IPL 2023. The Australian fast bowler took four wickets while conceding just 30 runs, given the fact that it was a high-scoring rate with Punjab Kings edging Rajasthan Royals by just five runs after scoring 197/4. Ellis also had an impressive economy rate of 7.50 and his victims included Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson. Ravi Ashwin 'Warns' Shikhar Dhawan for ‘Mankad Run Out’, Camera Captures Jos Buttler’s Reaction During RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Nathan Ellis Wins Player of the Match

For his stunning show with the ball, Nathan Ellis is adjudged Player of the Match as @PunjabKingsIPL win by 5 runs. Scorecard - https://t.co/Cmk3rElYKu #TATAIPL #RRvPBKS #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/WA0Bmwlbsx — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)