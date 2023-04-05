Ravichandran Ashwin issued a 'warning' to Shikhar Dhawan after the Punjab Kings captain left his crease while batting in the RR vs PBKS match in IPL 2023 on April 5. The left-hander walked out of his crease while Ashwin was on his delivery stride, but the latter instantly turned back to catch Dhawan off-guard. The southpaw instantly slid his bat inside the crease. The camera then captured Jos Buttler's reaction to this incident. The video of this moment went viral on social media. 'Unimaginable' Surprised Netizens React After Ravi Ashwin Opens the Innings for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 Match Against Punjab Kings.

Watch R Ashwin Warn Shikhar Dhawan Here

Ash warning Gabbar and Jos going "I've seen this movie before" in his head - it's all happening at Barsapara 😅 Stream #RRvPBKS LIVE & FREE NOW with #IPLonJioCinema - across all telecom operators 📲#TATAIPL #IPL2023 | @ashwinravi99 @josbuttler pic.twitter.com/M5dChwgARd — JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)