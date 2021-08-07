Nathan Ellis has become the first bowler to pick a hat-trick on his T20I debut. He achieved the feat during BAN vs AUS 3rd T20I 2021. The video of his wickets went viral on social media. Australia lost the match but his spells will be remembered for a long time.

Video:

Record:

🏏 Mahmudullah 🏏 Mahedi Hasan 🏏 Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Nathan Ellis made his Australia debut against Bangladesh today, becoming the first bowler to take a hat-trick on debut in a men's T20 international. The Hobart Hurricanes' death-bowling specialist has made his mark 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kiHETnyzGj — William Hill (@WilliamHill) August 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)