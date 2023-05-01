Nepal fans are known for their passion for the game of cricket. We witnessed something similar during the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 final between Nepal and United Arab Emirates at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. In front of a packed-up stadium, Nepal started very well and reduced UAE to 106-9. The match then got interrupted by rain. However, despite the bad weather, fans decided to stay on the ground and pictures of fans holding umbrellas and waiting for the match to resume have gone viral. Taking to Twitter, the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) thanked their passionate fans. Asia Cup 2023 To Be Cancelled? BCCI Reportedly Planning Five-Nation Tournament As Deadlock With Pakistan Cricket Board Continues.

CAN Thanks Passionate Nepal Fans

Thank you to our amazing supporters for always being there for us, rain or shine! Your unconditional love and resilience toward our team mean everything to us. Our cricket would not be possible without you. Jai Nepal! 🙏🏼🇳🇵#NEPvUAE | #ACCPremierCup | #RoadToAsiaCup | #weCAN pic.twitter.com/wreRpKMUUM — CAN (@CricketNep) May 1, 2023

Nepal Fans Wait in Rain

Picture of the day. Nepal fans are waiting to resume the ACC Premier Cup final which is delayed to rain. The Craze is unreal. pic.twitter.com/WJSbR3UZ9M — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 1, 2023

Nothing Beats This Passion

Nothing beats this passion. More than almost one hour of stoppage due to rain in the final but Nepal Cricket fans have not even moved an inch. This is unparalleled love for this sport. The best in the world 🙏🏻🇳🇵🏏 #NepalCricket #AsiaCupDreams pic.twitter.com/vwuMStBg6Y — Ashmina Karmacharya (@beingAshmina) May 1, 2023

The Craze for Cricket in Nepal

The craze for cricket in Nepal 🇳🇵🔥 All fans waiting in rain for the Nepal vs UAE match to resume as the winner will join India & Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 🏏#AsiaCup2023#Cricket pic.twitter.com/o701lsio9W — Irfan Gill (@IrfanGi16035722) May 1, 2023

