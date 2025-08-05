The Nepal National Cricket Team is currently preparing for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 qualifiers. The Asia and East-Pacific qualifiers are yet to commence and Nepal are a firm favourites to make their second consecutive T20 World Cup appearance. Ahead of that, under captain Rohit Paudel, they are set to tour Australia from August 14 to August 21 playing some preparatory games. Ahead of the Australia tour, named as the Top End T20 Series, Nepal announced their 16-member squad. The squad included the regulars like Dipendra Airee, Sandip Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Aarif Seif, Sompal Kami and Karan KC. Nepal National Cricket Team's Schedule For Australia Tour 2025 Announced; Check Fixtures of Rhinos In Top End T20 Series at Darwin.

Nepal National Cricket Team Announce 16-Member Squad For Top End T20 Series

🛞 Starting grid: Australia 🇦🇺 Presenting the 16-man squad set to fly out for the Top End T20 Series, starting this Aug 14! 🏁✈️#NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/eMRDKQmFXE — CAN (@CricketNep) August 4, 2025

