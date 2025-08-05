Nepal National Cricket Team played their first T20 World Cup in 2024 and they presented an impressive performance. Nepal has been one of the fast-improving sides in the recent past, having features in the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. They are now eyeing a good performance in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 qualifiers and for that they will tour Australia for some quality match practice. Nepal national cricket team will play Northern Territory Strikes, Bangladesh A, Melbourne Stars, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades and Pakistan Shaheens in the Top end T20 series at Darwin. The series will commence from August 14 and end of August 21, 2025. History Created! Netherlands vs Nepal T20I Becomes First International Match To Have Three Super Overs.

Nepal National Cricket Team's Schedule For Australia Tour 2025 Announced

🗓 Fixtures locked in! 🇳🇵#Rhinos are ready for the Top End T20 Series the next stop on the road to the T20 World Cup. 🏏🔥#NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/YVMnY6Qbg9 — CAN (@CricketNep) July 8, 2025

