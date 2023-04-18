ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 is all set to start on Tuesday, April 18. On the first day, hosts Nepal will be facing Malaysia at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. The game has a starting time of 9:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 has no broadcaster in India. Hence Nepal vs Malaysia match will not be telecasted live on TV. Fans however can still watch the live streaming of this game on the FanCode app and website.

Nepal vs Malaysia, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 Live on FanCode

The stage is set for Match Day 1! 🏏 Nepal takes on Malaysia in TU Cricket Ground, while Hong Kong faces Singapore in Mulpani. Let's witness some electrifying cricket moments! #GameOn#ACCPremierCup | #RoadToAsiaCup | #comeonRHINOS | #weCAN pic.twitter.com/GCnzmqxovD — CAN (@CricketNep) April 18, 2023

